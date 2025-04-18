Self-sustaining wild population of crested ibises formed in central China's Hunan
CHANGSHA, April 17 (Xinhua) -- A crested ibis chick recently hatched in a nest at Mount Langshan, a World Natural Heritage site in central China's Hunan Province, marking a milestone in the successful establishment of a self-sustaining wild population of this critically endangered bird species in the area, local authorities said Thursday.
After a week of continuous monitoring, the chick has been observed actively feeding and remains in healthy condition, according to the Langshan world natural heritage administration.
In 2022, the administration introduced 24 crested ibises, which previously lived in a simulated original ecological environment that was artificially intervened, for rewilding and reintroduction in Mount Langshan. Monitoring has confirmed the successful natural breeding of 10 chicks in the wild.
Following the detection of new crested ibises in 2023 and 2024, the recently hatched chick is the third batch of naturally bred crested ibis in Mount Langshan, laying a crucial foundation for the reconstruction of the crested ibis population in the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River, said Li Aiming, director of the administration.
In recent years, local authorities have consistently improved the ecological environment of crested ibises' habitats. "Through over two years of monitoring, we have observed that the crested ibis population has successfully adapted to the ecosystem of Mount Langshan," said Zhao Jiajian, staff with the administration.
Known as the "oriental gem," crested ibises are first-class protected animals in China. In 1981, only seven wild individuals were discovered in northwest China's Shaanxi Province. Over four decades of dedicated conservation, the global population has now surpassed 10,000.
