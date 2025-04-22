IIHF praises Chinese standards, looks for long-term partnership

Xinhua) 10:10, April 22, 2025

SHENZHEN, April 21 (Xinhua) -- The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has offered high praise for the organization and facilities of the 2025 IIHF Women's World Championship Division I Group A, which concluded here on Saturday, calling the venue "the third best" of this season.

"Compared to 2023, I can clearly see the development, not just of the city, but also in how the Chinese Ice Hockey Association (CIHA) has taken our feedback seriously and implemented changes," said IIHF council member Marta Zawadzka.

This year's tournament marked the second time Shenzhen has hosted the Division I Group A event.

"I think the ice rink is the third-best venue that we are providing to the teams this season, and hotels are of very high standards," said Zawadzka, adding that the top two venues are those in Northern Europe and Canada which hosted the top division of the men's senior and junior World Championships.

Beyond infrastructure, Zawadzka emphasized China's continued progress in areas such as event operations, international cooperation, youth development, and coach training -- all of which are crucial to the sport's long-term growth.

During the tournament, instructors from Finland and Poland provided systematic training to Chinese coaches, sharing modern teaching philosophies and advanced training methods.

"We can see that the CIHA is trying to grow the coaching element. This is good," she said. "The two instructors from the IIHF will be coming back in July for another session. So that will for sure help the Chinese team to grow and to become better."

On China's role in the future of women's hockey, Zawadzka pointed to the country's large population and growing participation in both men's and women's professional leagues as strengths.

"With further investment in coaching, officiating, and high-quality broadcasting, I believe that more local people will be able to see and become familiar with hockey," she said.

Looking ahead, Zawadzka said the IIHF plans to deepen cooperation with China through more high-level events, coaching programs, and international exchanges.

"There is strong potential for future events or exchanges. At our congress in Stockholm in May, we'll consider new hosting candidates. Based on what I've seen here, China is certainly a strong candidate."

Zawadzka concluded with a message to Chinese youth and hockey fans. She described ice hockey as "the fastest team sport in the world" and emphasized its value beyond the game itself. "It's a great platform to develop strong character," she said.

"If there are strong personalities among young people, they should definitely try ice hockey. I believe they will feel the sparkle and fall in love with the game," she added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)