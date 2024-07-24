Paris 2024 Hockey Preview: Netherlands likely to dominate, China striving for podium

Xinhua) 16:01, July 24, 2024

PARIS, July 24 (Xinhua) -- The hockey events at the Paris Olympics will take place from July 27 to August 9, with 12 men's and 12 women's teams set to take part. The Netherlands' women and Belgium's men will strive to defend their Olympic titles.

The hockey competitions will be held at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in northwest Paris, which hosted the opening ceremony and several competitions at the 1924 Olympic Games.

At the 2012 London Olympics, more than 630,000 hockey tickets were sold, the third most among all events. According to the International Hockey Federation, the Olympic Games is the ultimate hockey competition, with the Olympic gold medal being the sport's most coveted prize.

In the preliminary round, 12 teams each are divided into two pools. The top four teams in each pool will proceed to the quarterfinals.

The Netherlands women's hockey team is by far the most consistent force and is very likely to continue their dominance in Paris. They have played in every final since they claimed their first silver medal in the competition at Athens in 2004.

Were it not for the heroics of British goalkeeper Maddie Hinch in the shootout of the 2016 Rio Olympic final between Britain and the Netherlands, the latter would have won four gold medals in a row since Beijing 2008.

Both the Netherlands' women's and men's team now lead their respective world rankings, making it possible that the Netherlands may become the first country at an Olympic Games to win both men's and women's competitions.

The inaugural Olympic hockey competition for men was held in 1908 in London. India is the most successful team, winning eight gold medals between 1928 and 1980. After a 41-year Olympic medal drought, India returned to the podium three years ago in Tokyo, taking a bronze.

In the men's competition, reigning Olympic champions Belgium and silver medalists Australia will also challenge the Netherlands on their road to make history.

At Beijing 2008, China was defeated by the Netherlands in the women's final to take silver, the best record for China in Olympic hockey.

China's team has gone through turbulent times in recent years, ranking ninth at the last two Olympic Games. However, since Australia's two-time Olympic gold medalist Alyson Annan took charge in May 2022, China's women have been making progress, winning gold at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year.

According to Annan, the entire team has set their sights on the podium. "We have nothing to lose. Teams are watching us now. They are thinking 'Okay, China's very good now.' Two years ago, they didn't think that. That is also a big step that other teams are paying attention to us, analyzing us, and watching the way we play," said the head coach.

The hockey event will kick off on July 27 with Britain facing Spain in the men's Pool A. The men's final and the women's final will be played on August 8 and 9 respectively.

