China beats Netherlands in Ice Hockey Men's World Championship

Xinhua) 13:42, April 28, 2024

China's forwarder Hou Yuyang (L) vies with the Netherlands' forwarder Collard Mike (R) during the match between China and the Netherlands at the 2024 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division I-B in Vilnius, Lithuania, April 27, 2024. (Photo by Alfredas Pliadis/Xinhua)

VILNIUS, April 27 (Xinhua) -- China won the first match in the Ice Hockey World Championship Division I-B, beating the Netherlands 3-0 in Lithuania's capital here on Saturday.

After a goalless first period, China's Hou Yuyang opened the scoring in the second period. In the last period, Zheng Mingju and Zhang Zesen added to the scoreline.

China's 18-year-old goalkeeper Chen Shifeng was named Player of the Match, with team leader Xu Wei telling Xinhua that this year the team has many young players with good potential.

Six teams - Lithuania, China, Estonia, the Netherlands, Ukraine and Spain - are competing in the championship which runs from April 27 to May 3. The winner will be promoted to Group A of the first division next year.

Lithuania played in I-A last year but was relegated, while Spain earned promotion to I-B last year.

China's deputy team leader Gao Hongqun told Xinhua that the overall ability of China's players has improved.

China's forwarder Zuo Tianyou (L) vies with the Netherlands' defenceman Kronenburg Jelle (front) during the match between China and the Netherlands at the 2024 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division I-B in Vilnius, Lithuania, April 27, 2024. (Photo by Alfredas Pliadis/Xinhua)

China's forwarder Yan Juncheng (L) vies with the Netherlands' forwarder Jonne de Bonth during the match between China and the Netherlands at the 2024 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division I-B in Vilnius, Lithuania, April 27, 2024. (Photo by Alfredas Pliadis/Xinhua)

China's forwarder Wang Jing (R) advances the puck during the match between China and the Netherlands at the 2024 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division I-B in Vilnius, Lithuania, April 27, 2024. (Photo by Alfredas Pliadis/Xinhua)

China's Hou Yuyang (front) celebrate scoring with teammates during the match between China and the Netherlands at the 2024 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division I-B in Vilnius, Lithuania, April 27, 2024. (Photo by Alfredas Pliadis/Xinhua)

China's players line up and celebrate the victory after the match between China and the Netherlands at the 2024 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division I-B in Vilnius, Lithuania, April 27, 2024. (Photo by Alfredas Pliadis/Xinhua)

China's forwarder Zheng Mingju reacts during the match between China and the Netherlands at the 2024 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division I-B in Vilnius, Lithuania, April 27, 2024. (Photo by Alfredas Pliadis/Xinhua)

