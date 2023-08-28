China sweeps women's world ice hockey championships

(People's Daily App) 15:27, August 28, 2023

Chinese women's ice hockey team on Saturday lifted the trophy in victory at the 2023 Division 1A World Championships with a 2-1 win over the Netherlands in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province. Team China rose to the top division of the IIHF Women's World Championships with five straight wins.

