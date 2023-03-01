China's Hong Kong records win at Ice Hockey World Championship

Xinhua) 13:50, March 01, 2023

SARAJEVO, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's Hong Kong smashed Iran 11-1 while Kyrgyzstan defeated hosts Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) 10-1 in the second round of the World Championship III-B division on Tuesday.

Hong Kong of China turned the match into a quick blowout as they pocketed three points in the first period, Linus Kim Lo took a game-high three goals and Ryan Chu added two.

BiH, who got the chance to host the III-B Division World Championship in the Skenderija hall with a capacity of 5,600, could not continue their winning momentum on Monday when they overcame Hong Kong of China 6-5..

In Tuesday's match, Kyrgyzstan established a big advantage in the first period with three goals and managed to keep the hot streak till the end of the game. Mirza Omer took the only score for BiH in the 43rd minute, assisted by Adnan Mlivic and Nermin Alic.

Kyrgyzstan leads the standings after two rounds with two wins, and Hong Kong resides second with a win and an overtime loss, followed by Iran, Singapore, BiH and Malaysia.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)