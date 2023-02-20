2022-2023 FIH Hockey Pro League women's match: China vs. New Zealand
Yang Haoting (R) of China competes during the 2022-2023 FIH Hockey Pro League women's match between China and New Zealand in Wellington, New Zealand, Feb. 19, 2023. (Photo by Meng Tao/Xinhua)
Liu Chencheng (R) of China competes during the 2022-2023 FIH Hockey Pro League women's match between China and New Zealand in Wellington, New Zealand, Feb. 19, 2023. (Photo by Meng Tao/Xinhua)
He Jiangxin (R) of China competes during the 2022-2023 FIH Hockey Pro League women's match between China and New Zealand in Wellington, New Zealand, Feb. 19, 2023. (Photo by Meng Tao/Xinhua)
Dan Wen (C) of China competes during the 2022-2023 FIH Hockey Pro League women's match between China and New Zealand in Wellington, New Zealand, Feb. 19, 2023. (Photo by Meng Tao/Xinhua)
Dan Wen (R) of China vies with Anna Crowley of New Zealand during the 2022-2023 FIH Hockey Pro League women's match between China and New Zealand in Wellington, New Zealand, Feb. 19, 2023. (Photo by Meng Tao/Xinhua)
Players of China celebrate after winning the 2022-2023 FIH Hockey Pro League women's match between China and New Zealand in Wellington, New Zealand, Feb. 19, 2023. (Photo by Meng Tao/Xinhua)
