2022-2023 FIH Hockey Pro League women's match: China vs. New Zealand

Xinhua) 13:23, February 20, 2023

Yang Haoting (R) of China competes during the 2022-2023 FIH Hockey Pro League women's match between China and New Zealand in Wellington, New Zealand, Feb. 19, 2023. (Photo by Meng Tao/Xinhua)

Liu Chencheng (R) of China competes during the 2022-2023 FIH Hockey Pro League women's match between China and New Zealand in Wellington, New Zealand, Feb. 19, 2023. (Photo by Meng Tao/Xinhua)

He Jiangxin (R) of China competes during the 2022-2023 FIH Hockey Pro League women's match between China and New Zealand in Wellington, New Zealand, Feb. 19, 2023. (Photo by Meng Tao/Xinhua)

Dan Wen (C) of China competes during the 2022-2023 FIH Hockey Pro League women's match between China and New Zealand in Wellington, New Zealand, Feb. 19, 2023. (Photo by Meng Tao/Xinhua)

Dan Wen (R) of China vies with Anna Crowley of New Zealand during the 2022-2023 FIH Hockey Pro League women's match between China and New Zealand in Wellington, New Zealand, Feb. 19, 2023. (Photo by Meng Tao/Xinhua)

Players of China celebrate after winning the 2022-2023 FIH Hockey Pro League women's match between China and New Zealand in Wellington, New Zealand, Feb. 19, 2023. (Photo by Meng Tao/Xinhua)

