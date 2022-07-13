FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022: China vs. Ireland
Players of China celebrate scoring during the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 match between China and Ireland in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, July 12, 2022. (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)
Yang Haoting (L) of China vies with Christina Hamill of Ireland during the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 match between China and Ireland in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, July 12, 2022. (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)
Players of China celebrate scoring during the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 match between China and Ireland in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, July 12, 2022. (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)
Chen Yanhua (R) of China vies with Christina Hamill of Ireland during the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 match between China and Ireland in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, July 12, 2022. (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)
