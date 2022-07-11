FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022: China vs. Chile
Players of China celebrate a goal during the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 match between China and Chile in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, July 10, 2022. (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)
Chen Yang of China controls the ball during the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 match between China and Chile in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, July 10, 2022. (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)
Ma Ning (R) of China vies with Manuela Urroz of Chile during the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 match between China and Chile in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, July 10, 2022. (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)
Luo Tiantian of China controls the ball during the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 match between China and Chile in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, July 10, 2022. (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)
Players of China line up before the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 match between China and Chile in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, July 10, 2022. (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. men's ice hockey team eyes gold in Beijing
- Russian hockey coach sees Chinese kids pursue ice and snow dreams
- China women's hockey team aiming to improve on Rio's ninth place
- HK Poprad first to advance to semifinals in Slovak hockey premiership
- 2020-2021 Kontinental Hockey League: Dinamo Riga vs. Dynamo Moscow
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.