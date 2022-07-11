FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022: China vs. Chile

July 11, 2022

Players of China celebrate a goal during the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 match between China and Chile in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, July 10, 2022. (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)

Chen Yang of China controls the ball during the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 match between China and Chile in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, July 10, 2022. (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)

Ma Ning (R) of China vies with Manuela Urroz of Chile during the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 match between China and Chile in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, July 10, 2022. (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)

Luo Tiantian of China controls the ball during the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 match between China and Chile in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, July 10, 2022. (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)

Players of China line up before the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 match between China and Chile in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, July 10, 2022. (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)

