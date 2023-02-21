2022-2023 FIH Hockey Pro League women's match: China vs. U.S.
Li Hong (R) of China competes during the 2022-2023 FIH Hockey Pro League women's match between China and the United States in Wellington, New Zealand, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo by Meng Tao/Xinhua)
Yang Haoting (L) of China competes during the 2022-2023 FIH Hockey Pro League women's match between China and the United States in Wellington, New Zealand, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo by Meng Tao/Xinhua)
Players of China celebrate victory after the 2022-2023 FIH Hockey Pro League women's match between China and the United States in Wellington, New Zealand, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo by Meng Tao/Xinhua)
Chen Yang (R) of China competes during the 2022-2023 FIH Hockey Pro League women's match between China and the United States in Wellington, New Zealand, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo by Meng Tao/Xinhua)
Gu Bingfeng (L) of China competes during the 2022-2023 FIH Hockey Pro League women's match between China and the United States in Wellington, New Zealand, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo by Meng Tao/Xinhua)
Ou Zixia (R) of China competes during the 2022-2023 FIH Hockey Pro League women's match between China and the United States in Wellington, New Zealand, Feb. 20, 2023. (Photo by Meng Tao/Xinhua)
