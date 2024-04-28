China thrashes Japan in women's hockey test match in Australia

Xinhua) 13:43, April 28, 2024

Fan Yunxia (L) of China competes agaisnt Nagai Hazuki of Japan during a women's hockey test match between Japan and China in Perth, Australia, April 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

PERTH, April 27 (Xinhua) -- China crushed Japan 4-1 here on Saturday as a part of the women's test series during the Perth International Festival of Hockey.

The Perth Hockey Stadium saw China earn nine penalty corners in total throughout the 60 minutes, with Gu Bingfeng and Chen Yang scoring two goals apiece.

Facing a defensively tenacious Japan, China didn't score until the 13th minute, when 30-year-old Gu found the back of the net from a penalty corner.

China continued to build up its momentum by earning four penalty corners in the second quarter. But a last-minute penalty corner by Japan was fired into the net after going through a melee of players, resulting in a 1-1 draw at halftime.

In the 41st minute, a long-range pass from Zou Meirong found Liu Chencheng, who was close to the striking circle. China's young gun didn't shy away from the experienced Miki Kozuka of Japan, but helped China secure a critical penalty corner before Chen converted it into a goal.

The 27-year-old Chen sealed China's 4-1 victory with another penalty corner in the 52nd minute, right after her compatriot Gu bagged her second goal by taking a penalty stroke.

"We played well today and the scoresheet is a testament to our strength," Gu told Xinhua. As Japan had a solid defense, Gu said that the Chinese players adjusted themselves, played more aggressively on the pitch, and left no stone unturned in their quest for every goal.

"We started slow. We let them get into the play a little bit too much. But then we took control of the game. We moved the ball around, and we worked hard, and we were connected. We are a very good team and you can see that tonight and the result," China head coach Alyson Annan said after the match.

Annan hailed Gu as a crucial player for the team, not only for the latter's striking talents but also for her versatility in playing in different positions.

"She played in a new position. She normally played on the outside, at the back and now she's playing central. Her passing is very good, and I think she's doing very well," said Annan, adding that many younger players, including Liu Chencheng, Fan Yunxia, and Tan Jintong, were out there during Saturday's match against Japan.

"This is the future of China women's hockey. It's a pretty bright future for China women's hockey with these sorts of players," said Annan.

Zou Meirong (front L) of China competes during a women's hockey test match between Japan and China in Perth, Australia, April 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

Chen Yang (L) of China competes against Urata Kana of Japan during a women's hockey test match between Japan and China in Perth, Australia, April 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

Players of China line up before a women's hockey test match between Japan and China in Perth, Australia, April 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Ma Ping)

