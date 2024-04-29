China beats Spain in Ice Hockey Men's World Championship Division I-B

Xinhua) 11:27, April 29, 2024

Hou Yuyang (front) of China reacts during the match between China and Spain at the 2024 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division I-B in Vilnius, Lithuania, April 28, 2024. (Photo by Alfredas Pliadis/Xinhua)

VILNIUS, April 28 (Xinhua) -- China secured its second win in the Ice Hockey World Championship Division I-B, crushing Spain 7-1 here on Sunday.

China forward Hou Yuyang was named player of the match after scoring once and making several key assists.

China's 18-year-old goalkeeper Chen Shifeng, the player of the match in the 3-0 win over the Netherlands on Saturday, continued his good form today.

China's team leader Xu Wei told Xinhua that today's victory was based on the spirit of the players, who had gained more confidence after Saturday's win.

Six teams - Lithuania, China, Estonia, the Netherlands, Ukraine and Spain - are competing in the championship which runs from April 27 to May 3. The winner will be promoted to Group A of the first division next year.

Lithuania played in I-A last year but were relegated, while Spain earned promotion to I-B last year.

Hou Yuyang (L) of China breaks through during the match between China and Spain at the 2024 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division I-B in Vilnius, Lithuania, April 28, 2024. (Photo by Alfredas Pliadis/Xinhua)

Yan Ruinan (1st R) of China breaks through during the match between China and Spain at the 2024 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division I-B in Vilnius, Lithuania, April 28, 2024. (Photo by Alfredas Pliadis/Xinhua)

Yan Juncheng (2nd R) of China breaks through during the match between China and Spain at the 2024 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division I-B in Vilnius, Lithuania, April 28, 2024. (Photo by Alfredas Pliadis/Xinhua)

Yan Juncheng (2nd L) of China shoots during the match between China and Spain at the 2024 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division I-B in Vilnius, Lithuania, April 28, 2024. (Photo by Alfredas Pliadis/Xinhua)

China's goalkeeper Chen Shifeng prepares to catch the puck during the match between China and Spain at the 2024 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division I-B in Vilnius, Lithuania, April 28, 2024. (Photo by Alfredas Pliadis/Xinhua)

Hou Yuyang of China (R, front) celebrates after scoring with teammates during the match between China and Spain at the 2024 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division I-B in Vilnius, Lithuania, April 28, 2024. (Photo by Alfredas Pliadis/Xinhua)

Hou Yuyang (L) of China receives the trophy of the Player of the Match after the match between China and Spain at the 2024 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division I-B in Vilnius, Lithuania, April 28, 2024. (Photo by Alfredas Pliadis/Xinhua)

China's players line up and celebrate victory after the match between China and Spain at the 2024 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Division I-B in Vilnius, Lithuania, April 28, 2024. (Photo by Alfredas Pliadis/Xinhua)

