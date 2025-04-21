U.S. tariffs backfire on American economy
By Ma Hongliang
The Trump administration has implemented a series of shifting tariff measures since taking office, with Washington frequently pivoting on trade policies. The series of excessively high tariffs imposed on China have strayed from their supposed strategic objectives and degraded into a numbers game.
The U.S.'s tactic of weaponizing tariffs has created significant uncertainty in global trade while also damaging the U.S. economy itself.
Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the current U.S. administration's tariffs are "the worst self-inflicted wound" she has ever seen. She expressed concern about the direction of U.S. economic policy, warning these measures increase recession risks.
U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned that the tariffs will hurt U.S. economic growth and raise consumer prices, according to BBC reports.
Photos
Related Stories
- 3 killed in severe storms in U.S. Oklahoma
- U.S. defense secretary shares attack details in 2nd Signal chat: report
- Immigration crackdown hinders bird flu prevention in U.S.
- U.S. business insiders criticize tariff policy, warn of economic risks
- Over 970 sign "anti-tariff declaration" against Trump's tariff policy: media reports
- UN envoy "gravely concerned" over U.S. airstrikes in, around Yemen's fuel port
- Thousands of protesters rally against Trump administration's policies across U.S.
- Official data shows foreign visits to U.S. plummet in March
- Canada's party leaders debate U.S. tariffs, annexation threat before elections
- U.S. judge rules Google illegally monopolizes digital advertising market
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.