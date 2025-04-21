U.S. tariffs backfire on American economy

By Ma Hongliang

The Trump administration has implemented a series of shifting tariff measures since taking office, with Washington frequently pivoting on trade policies. The series of excessively high tariffs imposed on China have strayed from their supposed strategic objectives and degraded into a numbers game.

The U.S.'s tactic of weaponizing tariffs has created significant uncertainty in global trade while also damaging the U.S. economy itself.

Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the current U.S. administration's tariffs are "the worst self-inflicted wound" she has ever seen. She expressed concern about the direction of U.S. economic policy, warning these measures increase recession risks.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned that the tariffs will hurt U.S. economic growth and raise consumer prices, according to BBC reports.

