Canada's party leaders debate U.S. tariffs, annexation threat before elections

Xinhua) 16:56, April 18, 2025

OTTAWA, April 18 (Xinhua) -- Leaders of four major Canadian parties debated countermeasures against the U.S. tariffs and annexation threat on Thursday, one day before advance voting for the federal election scheduled for April 28.

Canada's Prime Minister and Liberal leader Mark Carney, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet and New Democratic Party leader Jagmeet Singh took part in the debate in English on TV.

The debate focused on five main themes, including U.S. tariffs and threats to Canada, affordability and the cost of living, energy and climate, and public safety and security.

Like the debate in the French language on Wednesday, there were no knockout punches, nor any major gaffes by any leaders. All parties agreed that Canada needs to keep up its counter-tariffs and continue to show strength in the face of the U.S. annexation and economic threats.

Currently, the ruling Liberals hold a marginal advantage over the Conservatives, according to the latest polls.

