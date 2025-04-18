Shooting in Florida State University leaves multiple people injured

Xinhua) 13:57, April 18, 2025

NEW YORK, April 17 (Xinhua) -- At least six people were hospitalized on Thursday as a shooting took place in Florida State University campus in Tallahassee, Florida, according to media reports.

"An active shooter has been reported in the area of Student Union," said an alert by Florida State University at noon.

Florida State University asked people continue to shelter in place as of 1 pm Eastern time while police have responded to an active shooter.

A suspect is already in custody following the shooting, said a report by CNN, citing two law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the situation.

All classes and university events including athletics events scheduled for Thursday have been cancelled and individuals should avoid coming to the Tallahassee main campus, said Florida State University.

