Home>>
U.S. tariff hikes disrupt global supply, production chains
By Chen Zi (People's Daily Online) 09:53, April 18, 2025
Cartoon by Tan Xiguang
The current U.S. administration has taken a series of tariff moves since taking office. Lately, it has been erecting a "tariff wall" under various pretexts and frequently altering its tariff policies.
Such arbitrary and unilateral tariff hikes by the U.S. seriously undermine the multilateral trading system, disrupt global production, supply and sales chains, and pose significant risks to global economic growth. Kaushik Basu, the former Chief Economist of the World Bank, said in an article that Trump's tariffs will accelerate America's economic decline and history offers valuable lessons about the dangers of protectionist trade policies.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
- 5th China International Consumer Products Expo showcases China's thriving 'beauty economy'
- Cutting-edge tech products, AI shine at 5th China International Consumer Products Expo
- A glimpse of global premium goods at 5th China International Consumer Products Expo
- Coffee economy thrives in SW China's Yunnan
Related Stories
- UN sees U.S.-Iran nuclear talks as "good sign": spokesman
- California leads U.S. states in challenging Trump administration's social security cuts
- U.S. farmers bear the brunt as tariffs backfire
- Trump's trade war costs U.S. tourism industry 64 bln USD as foreign visitors cancel trips
- California sues Trump administration over "unlawful tariffs"
- Wanton use of force will not make America great again: defense spokesperson
- U.S. think tank projects American economic growth likely to stall this year
- Canadian academics advised against non-essential travel to U.S.
- US businesses sue Trump for abuse of executive power while implementing tariffs: CNBC
- Trump administration freezes 2.2 bln USD funding to Harvard after it rejects sweeping changes
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.