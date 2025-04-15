US businesses sue Trump for abuse of executive power while implementing tariffs: CNBC

People's Daily Online) 17:45, April 15, 2025

Five small U.S. firms have taken U.S. President Trump to court on Monday, aiming to get his latest tariff orders revoked, according to a CNBC report published on April 14.

The five businesses are VOS Selections, a New York-based alcohol importer; FishUSA, a seller of sportfishing tackle and related gear in Pennsylvania; Genova Pipe, a Utah manufacturer of plastic pipe, conduit, and fittings for plumbing, irrigation, drainage, and electrical applications; MicroKits LLC in Virginia, which makes educational electronic kits and musical instruments; and Terry Precision Cycling, a women's cycling apparel brand based in Vermont.

The suit accuses Trump of executive power abuse, as the International Emergency Economic Powers Act does not grant the President power to levy cross-border worldwide tariffs.

The lawsuit in the U.S. Court of International Trade alleges that Trump has illegally usurped Congress' power to levy tariffs by claiming that trade deficits with other countries constitute an emergency.

"His claimed emergency is a figment of his own imagination: trade deficits, which have persisted for decades without causing economic harm, are not an emergency," the suit says.

The Liberty Justice Center, which is representing the owner-operated companies in the suit, said that Trump's tariffs are devastating small businesses across the country.

