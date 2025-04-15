Fair trade farce: How "reciprocity" became global satire

In a convenience store in New York, a bottle of San Pellegrino mineral water from Italy, originally priced at 5 dollars, saw its price jump to 6 dollars overnight due to the 20 percent "reciprocal tariff" imposed by the U.S. on the EU.

This epitomizes the fallout of America's so-called "fair trade" policy: a mathematical game played by Washington, with consumers footing the bill, and an economic shakedown disguised as equity, dragging the global trading system into chaos.

The hegemonic logic behind the numbers

The White House's so-called "reciprocal tariffs" are, at their core, a math trick even a grade-schooler could debunk: Take the trade deficit, divide it by import value, then halve the result to set the tariff rate.

For example, with a 17.9 billion deficit against Indonesia and 28 billion in imports, the U.S. cooks up a 64 percent "rate" out of thin air—then slaps on a 32 percent tariff. "This formula isn't just flawed, it's pure fiction," scoffs a researcher from the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

The policy also spits on basic economics. Comparative advantage—the idea that nations prosper by specializing in what they do best and trading—is tossed aside.

Take coffee as an example. The U.S. guzzles beans but grows little, happily importing them tariff-free from Brazil, which imposes a 9 percent duty on foreign coffee (to shield its own farmers). If Washington forces "reciprocity" and starts taxing Brazilian coffee, American roasters would bleed billions, Starbucks prices would skyrocket, and consumers? They would toast their $8 lattes to D.C.'s arrogance.

Let's not forget that when America started growing its industries in the 19th century, it hid behind 40 percent tariffs. But now that it has scaled the economic ladder, it is forcing developing countries to lower their tariffs—ignoring their need to protect their own fledgling industries and taking away their right to develop.

The message is clear: America can have it their way; the others must make do with what little they have.

American consumers' nightmare

J.P.Morgan just slammed the brakes on its U.S. growth forecast—flipping from a 1.3 percent expansion to a 0.3 percent contraction. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs warns the odds of a recession within 12 months have surged to 35 percent (up from 20 percent), as tariffs destabilize global markets.

Wall Street's panic is now strangling Main Street. The auto sector is taking the first hit: J.P.Morgan estimates General Motors will face a $13 billion annual tariff bill, while Ford get slapped with $4.5 billion in new costs. Bank of America warns tariffs could crush U.S. auto sales by 3 million vehicles—nearly 1/5 of last year's total. These costs will backfire on consumers with Goldman Sachs predicting a $5,000 to $15,000 price hike per vehicle.

The contagion keeps reaching consumers' wallets. On the eve of the policy taking effect, billionaire Mark Cuban blasted on social media, "From toothpaste to soap, anything you can find storage space for, buy before they have to replenish inventory." The warning sparked a shopping frenzy across America, where overloaded carts jammed parking lots. Shoppers mocked, "All I know is my bank account is bleeding dry."

Yale's Budget Lab forecasts tariffs spiking U.S. inflation by 2.3 percent overall, with food prices up 2.8 percent and essentials like clothing, crops, and metals soaring over 10 percent—a $3,800 annual gut punch to households.

This self-inflicted "inflation carnival" has a clear victim: American consumers.

The 1930s ghost rises from the grave

U.S.'s tariff bludgeon is swinging wildly—and the first casualties are America's trade partners.

Developing countries are taking the hardest hits: India, Brazil and Vietnam—once buoyed by exporting low-cost goods to America—now face tariff hikes that could cripple their export engines overnight. Advanced economies aren't escaping unscathed. German automakers, Japanese machine tools and ROK chip giants all find themselves in the crosshairs of this "reciprocal" trade war.

The Chilean President blasted the tariffs, saying they amount to endorsing "might makes right". Germany's auto industry chief harshly criticized the U.S. for "deviating from the foundation of global trade". The Australian Prime Minister stated that this is not the behavior of a friend.

The dominoes are just beginning to fall. History's ghosts are back haunting. The 1930 Smoot-Hawley tariffs shrank global trade by 66 percent and spiked U.S. unemployment to 25 percent. Now, banks predict $1.14 trillion vaporized from global GDP within 3 to 5 years and $1.07 trillion of that loss hitting America itself.

It is a grotesque rerun where America plays both villain and victim. The world now watches with equal horror and déjà vu, as America loads the very gun it once swore never to fire again.

One question lingers: When the last domino falls, who will be left standing?

America's lone wolf gamble backfires

The U.S.'s unilateral actions have surprisingly sparked a wave of support for multilateralism. China announced just a day later a package of policies, firmly responding to the U.S. "reciprocal tariffs". The EU has put together an initial set of countermeasures worth over €20 billion. Canada went straight for U.S. energy and car products. Japan plans to rally its entire government to take whatever steps necessary to handle the situation caused by these tariffs.

The list goes on.

And the world is moving on. When Kenyan farmers live-stream coffee sales to China and Indian spice artisans tap into the European market through YouTube, when BRICS launches dollar-alternative payment systems and RCEP members exempt each other from tariffs, global trade is not dying—it keeps moving forward, while America's tariff wars backfire spectacularly.

(The author is a commentator on international affairs, writing regularly for Xinhua News, Global Times, China Daily, CGTN etc. He can be reached at xinping604@gmail.com.)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)