Macron warns Trump's 90-day reciprocal tariffs pause remains "fragile"

Xinhua) 10:30, April 12, 2025

PARIS, April 11 (Xinhua) -- French President Emmanuel Macron warned on Friday the European Union (EU) members that U.S. President Donald Trump's 90-day pause on his so-called "reciprocal" tariffs remains "fragile."

On his official X account, Macron said that Trump's tariff pause is a "signal" and opens doors to negotiation, but it remains fragile as the 25-percent tariffs on Europe's steel, aluminum, and automobiles and the 10-percent tariffs on all other products are still in place.

According to Macron, the goal of the European Commission is to negotiate to remove the tariffs and obtain a balanced agreement with the United States.

The French head of state called on EU members to stay lucid and united. "Europe must continue to work on all necessary countermeasures and mobilize all available leverage to protect itself," he added.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday that the EU will pause its countermeasures against the United States for 90 days, following Trump's announcement on Wednesday to suspend his "reciprocal" tariffs for 90 days for certain trading partners.

