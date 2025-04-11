Home>>
GraphicAnalysis: US tariffs spark opposition, eventually backfire
(Global Times) 11:22, April 11, 2025
US tariffs spark opposition, eventually backfire (GraphicAnalysis/GT)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China urges fair dialogue, not threats, to resolve trade dispute with U.S.
- Chinese firms confident in coping with US tariff impact, as they explore new markets
- China to cut U.S. film imports amid tariff hikes
- Li: Nation fully prepared amid uncertainties
- US bond sell-off raises questions over 'safe haven' status
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.