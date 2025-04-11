Li: Nation fully prepared amid uncertainties

09:49, April 11, 2025 By Cao Desheng ( China Daily

China has made full preparations to address various uncertainties in the face of the pressure that external shocks may exert on the country's economic stability, Premier Li Qiang said on Wednesday.

Li made the remark when chairing a symposium in Beijing on the economic situation that was attended by Chinese experts and entrepreneurs. The meeting came as a tariff war launched by the United States escalates.

During the meeting, the premier sought comments from the experts and entrepreneurs about the economic situation at the current stage and gathered their opinions and suggestions on the next phase of economic work.

The experts and entrepreneurs collectively acknowledged that since the start of this year, the Chinese economy has remained stable and shown a trajectory of upturn.

Despite the difficulties brought about by the changes in the external environment, China enjoys multiple strengths, strong resilience and vast potential in its economic development, they said, expressing their optimism about the country's long-term development prospects.

They also provided suggestions on navigating external shocks and sustaining economic growth.

Addressing the meeting, Li emphasized that under the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, China has effectively managed risks and challenges in a calm and composed manner.

He noted that the first quarter saw a continuation of positive economic momentum, while acknowledging the pressure that the external shocks may exert on China's economic operations.

Li offered reassurance that preparations have been made to address various uncertainties.

"As long as we are firm and resolute to dedicate ourselves to our own tasks, we will definitely be able to propel China's economy to achieve steady and sustained growth," he said.

He stressed the importance of implementing more proactive macroeconomic policies, acting swiftly to ensure that existing policies yield prompt results.

He also underlined the need to introduce new incremental policies, rigorously develop domestic circulation, and make it a long-term strategic priority to boost domestic demand.

Solid measures should be taken to stabilize employment, boost incomes and create demand with high-quality supply, Li said.

He also highlighted the need to stimulate the vitality of various entities and strive to provide a better environment and improved policies and services for their development.

Li encouraged entrepreneurs to cultivate a sense of national responsibility, actively adapt to the changes, and contribute more to the country's overall development.

He also called for economic experts and scholars to provide forward-looking and constructive suggestions on emerging issues in the Chinese economy.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)