China urges fair dialogue, not threats, to resolve trade dispute with U.S.

Xinhua) 09:21, April 11, 2025

BEIJING, April 10 (Xinhua) -- Pressure and threats from the United States will not resolve the ongoing China-U.S. trade dispute, China's Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday, calling for a return to fair dialogue.

Ministry spokesperson He Yongqian told a press briefing that while China remains open to talks, any talks must be based on mutual respect and conducted on equal footing.

If the United States is bent on waging a trade war, China will fight to the end, the spokesperson said.

"Pressure, threats and blackmail are not the right way to deal with China. We hope that the two countries will meet each other halfway and work towards resolving differences through dialogue and consultation, guided by the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation," He said.

