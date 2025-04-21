3 killed in severe storms in U.S. Oklahoma

Xinhua) 14:34, April 21, 2025

HOUSTON, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Three people were killed as heavy storms hit the central U.S. state of Oklahoma over the weekend, authorities said on Sunday.

A 12-year-old boy and his mother died in Moore, about 10 miles (about 16 km) south of Oklahoma City, on Sunday after floodwaters washed away their vehicle, said local police.

"This was a historical weather event that impacted roads and resulted in dozens of high-water incidents across the city," Moore police said in a statement.

Another person was killed on Saturday night after a tornado hit Spaulding, a town in Hughes County, the county wrote on Facebook.

Several homes and structures were destroyed, and there were "numerous washouts" of county roads, it said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)