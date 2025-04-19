Home>>
Official data shows foreign visits to U.S. plummet in March
(Xinhua) 13:19, April 19, 2025
SACRAMENTO, the United States, April 18 (Xinhua) -- Foreign travel to the United States saw a sharp drop in March, according to the latest data released Thursday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
The agency reported an 11 percent fall in inbound visitors compared to the same month last year, marking the steepest decline since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Canadian travelers, the largest group of foreign visitors to the country, decreased by 18 percent in March, following a 12.5 percent drop in February.
Air arrivals from Mexico also fell sharply, down 23 percent in March.
If the trend continues, business insiders predicted the United States could lose more than 60 billion U.S. dollars in tourism revenue this year.
(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Ethnic fashion show held in Dali, SW China's Yunnan
- 5th China International Consumer Products Expo showcases China's thriving 'beauty economy'
- Cutting-edge tech products, AI shine at 5th China International Consumer Products Expo
- A glimpse of global premium goods at 5th China International Consumer Products Expo
Related Stories
- Canada's party leaders debate U.S. tariffs, annexation threat before elections
- U.S. judge rules Google illegally monopolizes digital advertising market
- U.S. tariff-related uncertainty to reduce Italy's GDP growth, employment: gov't entities
- Shooting in Florida State University leaves multiple people injured
- Botswana warns U.S. tariff could hurt exports amid rising global uncertainty
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.