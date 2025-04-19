Official data shows foreign visits to U.S. plummet in March

SACRAMENTO, the United States, April 18 (Xinhua) -- Foreign travel to the United States saw a sharp drop in March, according to the latest data released Thursday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The agency reported an 11 percent fall in inbound visitors compared to the same month last year, marking the steepest decline since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Canadian travelers, the largest group of foreign visitors to the country, decreased by 18 percent in March, following a 12.5 percent drop in February.

Air arrivals from Mexico also fell sharply, down 23 percent in March.

If the trend continues, business insiders predicted the United States could lose more than 60 billion U.S. dollars in tourism revenue this year.

