China COSCO Shipping opposes U.S. accusations, restrictive measures
BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- China COSCO Shipping Corp., Ltd. said on Monday that it firmly opposes the U.S. accusations and its subsequent measures on China's maritime, logistics and shipbuilding sectors.
The U.S. move is discriminatory and based on erroneous facts, the company said in a statement.
The statement was in response to the restrictive measures imposed by the United States after a Section 301 investigation into China's maritime, logistics and shipbuilding sectors.
The company noted that such actions not only distort fair competition and impede the normal functioning of the global shipping industry, but also threaten its stable and sustainable development.
"Ultimately, these actions risk undermining the security, resilience, and orderly operation of global industrial and supply chains," it said.
