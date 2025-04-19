China firmly opposes U.S. measures targeting its maritime, logistics, shipbuilding sectors
BEIJING, April 18 (Xinhua) -- China on Friday expressed strong opposition to the U.S. measures following its investigation into China's maritime, logistics and shipbuilding sectors.
China has repeatedly reaffirmed its views on the Section 301 investigation and presented the non-paper on its position, urging the United States to stop blaming China for its domestic industrial problems, said a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce.
As a typical act of unilateralism and protectionism, the measures severely harm the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, gravely disrupt the stability of global industrial and supply chains, blatantly violate WTO rules, and fundamentally undermine the rules-based multilateral trading system and international economic and trade order, the spokesperson stressed.
China urged the United States to respect the facts and multilateral rules and stop its wrongdoing, the spokesperson said, noting that China will closely monitor U.S. actions and resolutely take necessary measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.
