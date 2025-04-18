China welcomes more U.S.-funded companies to deepen presence in China: vice premier

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with President and CEO of Nvidia Jensen Huang in Beijing, capital of China, April 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, April 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng met with President and CEO of Nvidia Jensen Huang in Beijing on Thursday.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that the Chinese market has huge investment and consumption potential, and the industrial transformation and upgrading are accelerating.

The Chinese market is the best application scenario for the new round of technological revolution and industrial transformation, and has always been a fertile ground for foreign-funded enterprises to invest and trade, He noted.

China welcomes more U.S.-funded enterprises, including Nvidia, to deeply cultivate the Chinese market and fully demonstrate their industrial advantages and capabilities in China, thereby gaining the upper hand in global competition, He said.

Huang expressed optimism about the economic prospects of China and the willingness to continue to deepen presence in the Chinese market and play an active role in promoting economic and trade cooperation between the United States and China.

