China says U.S. tariff hikes no longer make economic sense
(Xinhua) 10:22, April 17, 2025
BEIJING, April 17 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday that the United States' 245 percent tariff on certain products from China no longer makes economic sense.
