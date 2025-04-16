China to do what is necessary to protect cybersecurity: spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:37, April 16, 2025

BEIJING, April 15 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to do what is necessary to protect its own cybersecurity, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Lin Jian said at a daily news briefing when asked to comment on the Harbin Public Security Bureau saying that they implicated three U.S. agents in cyberattacks during the Asian Winter Games earlier this year.

Lin noted that at the ninth Asian Winter Games, the U.S. government conducted cyberattacks on the information systems of the Games and the critical information infrastructure in Heilongjiang. This move is egregious for it severely endangers the security of China's critical information infrastructure, national defense, finance, society and production as well as its citizens' personal information.

"China condemns the above-mentioned malicious cyber activity by the U.S. government," Lin said.

"We urge the U.S. to take a responsible attitude on the cybersecurity issue, and stop any attack, including cyberattack, and groundless vilification against China," Lin said, noting that China has raised concerns with the U.S. through various means on its cyberattacks on China's key infrastructure.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)