China refutes U.S. officials' "China threat" narrative

Xinhua) 11:22, April 15, 2025

BEIJING, April 14 (Xinhua) -- China's cooperation with Latin American and Caribbean countries aims to provide mutual support and is never driven by geopolitical calculations, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson told a daily news briefing on Monday.

Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks in response to the "China threat" narrative being pushed by certain U.S. officials. He said that their remarks are steeped in ideological bias and the result of a Cold War mentality, and that they contain not a single word of truth.

"Who sees Latin America and the Caribbean as a backyard and forces the 'Neo-Monroe Doctrine' on them? Who keeps pointing fingers at the domestic affairs of these countries? Who has been coercing them with tariff threats? Who has engaged in massive global surveillance? Who has military bases all over the Western Hemisphere? Who is letting small arms, light weapons and ammunition flow into Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace?" Lin asked, noting that the world knows "full well" the answers to these questions.

Lin said that China is committed to equality and mutual benefits in engaging with these countries, and never seeks to gain a sphere of influence or target any third party.

The United States continues to vilify China and peddle the so-called China threat in order to create a pretext to justify their actions to control countries in this region, yet this will never succeed, Lin added.

