China refutes U.S. officials' "China threat" narrative
BEIJING, April 14 (Xinhua) -- China's cooperation with Latin American and Caribbean countries aims to provide mutual support and is never driven by geopolitical calculations, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson told a daily news briefing on Monday.
Spokesperson Lin Jian made the remarks in response to the "China threat" narrative being pushed by certain U.S. officials. He said that their remarks are steeped in ideological bias and the result of a Cold War mentality, and that they contain not a single word of truth.
"Who sees Latin America and the Caribbean as a backyard and forces the 'Neo-Monroe Doctrine' on them? Who keeps pointing fingers at the domestic affairs of these countries? Who has been coercing them with tariff threats? Who has engaged in massive global surveillance? Who has military bases all over the Western Hemisphere? Who is letting small arms, light weapons and ammunition flow into Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace?" Lin asked, noting that the world knows "full well" the answers to these questions.
Lin said that China is committed to equality and mutual benefits in engaging with these countries, and never seeks to gain a sphere of influence or target any third party.
The United States continues to vilify China and peddle the so-called China threat in order to create a pretext to justify their actions to control countries in this region, yet this will never succeed, Lin added.
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese cities unveil measures to boost trade integration amid US tariff concerns
- China’s foreign trade up 1.3 pct in Q1, sustaining stable growth despite disruptions caused by US tariffs
- China imposes visa restrictions on US individuals over Xizang issues
- Chinese police put 3 U.S. operatives on wanted list over cyberattacks
- China decides to impose reciprocal visa restrictions on U.S. personnel who behave badly on Xizang-related issues
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.