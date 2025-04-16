Home>>
International experts rally behind China amid US tariff tensions
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 13:49, April 16, 2025
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. tariff hikes won't change China's long-term positive growth prospects: official
- US businesses sue Trump for abuse of executive power while implementing tariffs: CNBC
- China to do what is necessary to protect cybersecurity: spokesperson
- Global buyers flock to Canton Fair amid US tariff turmoil
- China refutes U.S. officials' "China threat" narrative
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.