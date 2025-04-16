U.S. tariff hikes won't change China's long-term positive growth prospects: official

Xinhua) 13:36, April 16, 2025

BEIJING, April 16 (Xinhua) -- U.S. tariff increases on Chinese products will exert some pressure on China's trade and economy in the short term, but won't alter the Chinese economy's long-term positive trajectory, a senior official with the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Wednesday.

"We strongly oppose the United States imposing tariff barriers and engaging in trade bullying, as such actions are detrimental to all parties," NBS Deputy Director Sheng Laiyun told a press conference.

Citing the Chinese economy's solid fundamentals and strong resilience, Sheng said the country has the confidence and capability to tackle external challenges and achieve its economic development goals.

China aims to grow its GDP by around 5 percent year on year in 2025. NBS data showed that the Chinese economy expanded 5.4 percent year on year in the first quarter of this year, up 1.2 percent compared with the previous quarter.

Since reform and opening up, China's economy has weathered significant challenges and gained extensive experience in terms of macroeconomic management, Sheng noted, while adding that China will implement incremental policies in response to changes in the external environment.

"A robust toolbox of policy measures ensures our capacity to address external shocks and challenges," Sheng explained.

