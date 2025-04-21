Chinese industry group opposes U.S. restrictive measures targeting maritime, logistics, shipbuilding sectors

Xinhua) 09:21, April 21, 2025

BEIJING, April 19 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese industrial association in the logistics sector on Saturday voiced strong opposition to the U.S. restrictive measures following the Section 301 investigation into China's maritime, logistics and shipbuilding sectors.

The U.S. move will severely undermine the interests of logistics providers, ship and cargo owners, importers and exporters, and consumers in both countries, harming China-U.S. economic and trade exchanges, the China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing said in a statement.

The move is likely to raise international logistics costs, undermine the stability of the global industrial and supply chains, and endanger global economic growth, the federation said.

It urged its members, along with global peers in the logistics, purchasing and supply chain industries, to strengthen cooperation in a bid to safeguard the stability and smooth operation of the global industrial and supply chains in the face of the challenges posed by U.S. trade protectionism.

