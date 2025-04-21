Chinese industry group opposes U.S. restrictive measures targeting maritime, logistics, shipbuilding sectors
BEIJING, April 19 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese industrial association in the logistics sector on Saturday voiced strong opposition to the U.S. restrictive measures following the Section 301 investigation into China's maritime, logistics and shipbuilding sectors.
The U.S. move will severely undermine the interests of logistics providers, ship and cargo owners, importers and exporters, and consumers in both countries, harming China-U.S. economic and trade exchanges, the China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing said in a statement.
The move is likely to raise international logistics costs, undermine the stability of the global industrial and supply chains, and endanger global economic growth, the federation said.
It urged its members, along with global peers in the logistics, purchasing and supply chain industries, to strengthen cooperation in a bid to safeguard the stability and smooth operation of the global industrial and supply chains in the face of the challenges posed by U.S. trade protectionism.
Photos
- Ethnic fashion show held in Dali, SW China's Yunnan
- 5th China International Consumer Products Expo showcases China's thriving 'beauty economy'
- Cutting-edge tech products, AI shine at 5th China International Consumer Products Expo
- A glimpse of global premium goods at 5th China International Consumer Products Expo
Related Stories
- Doolittle Raid commemoration held in east China to honor peace, friendship
- Int'l Exchange | Doolittle Raid commemoration held in east China to honor peace, friendship
- China firmly opposes U.S. measures targeting its maritime, logistics, shipbuilding sectors
- China welcomes more U.S.-funded companies to deepen presence in China: vice premier
- China's commerce ministry maintains trade communication with U.S. counterpart
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.