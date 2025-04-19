Int'l Exchange | Doolittle Raid commemoration held in east China to honor peace, friendship

Xinhua) 09:31, April 19, 2025

Guests visit the site where the U.S. airmen of the Doolittle Raid were rescued by locals in Quzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

QUZHOU, April 18 (Xinhua) -- A China-U.S. people-to-people exchange activity was held Thursday and Friday in Quzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, to commemorate the 83rd anniversary of the Doolittle Raid.

Some 20 international guests, including representatives of the Sino-American Aviation Heritage Foundation, the USS Hornet Museum and the Children of the Doolittle Raiders, and over 30 Chinese experts participated in the event honoring peace and friendship, held by the Quzhou Museum and the Quzhou Society for the History of the Doolittle Raid.

Chairman of the Sino-American Aviation Heritage Foundation Jeffrey Ballard (L) and a representative of Zhejiang Quzhou High School shake hands during a ceremony of establishing a partnership with the school in Quzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 18, 2025. The school becomes a participant of the program of the Flying Tigers Friendship School, which aims to enhance mutual understanding and friendship between young people in the two countries. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Guests and students pose for a group photo after planting trees in Quzhou City, east China's Zhejiang Province, April 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

