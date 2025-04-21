Canton Fair sees 20.2 percent rise in overseas buyers

Xinhua) 11:24, April 21, 2025

This photo taken on April 18, 2025 shows the venue of the 137th edition of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. The first phase of the 137th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, concluded here on Saturday. By April 19, a total of 148,585 overseas buyers from 216 countries and regions had attended the event, marking a 20.2 percent increase compared to the same period last year. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Overseas buyers view air cleaner exhibits during the 137th edition of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 18, 2025.

Overseas buyers view a new energy vehicle displayed during the 137th edition of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 18, 2025.

This photo taken on April 18, 2025 shows the exhibition zone of new energy vehicles during the 137th edition of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province.

This photo taken on April 16, 2025 shows a scene at the venue of the 137th edition of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province.

