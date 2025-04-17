Green innovations garner favor of foreign merchants during Canton Fair

Xinhua) 08:58, April 17, 2025

An exhibitor displays products for buyers at the exhibition area of new energy resources during the 137th edition of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 16, 2025. The 137th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, kicked off on Tuesday, with the number of export exhibitors exceeding 30,000 for the first time in the history of this famous event.

Products reflecting concept of green innovation, including intelligent energy-saving devices and eco-friendly technology products, have garnered favor of foreign merchants during the fair. (Xinhua/Xiao Ennan)

Buyers learn about an intelligent refrigerator during the 137th edition of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 16, 2025. The 137th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, kicked off on Tuesday, with the number of export exhibitors exceeding 30,000 for the first time in the history of this famous event.

Products reflecting concept of green innovation, including intelligent energy-saving devices and eco-friendly technology products, have garnered favor of foreign merchants during the fair. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

A buyer learns about an intelligent refrigerator during the 137th edition of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 16, 2025. The 137th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, kicked off on Tuesday, with the number of export exhibitors exceeding 30,000 for the first time in the history of this famous event.

Products reflecting concept of green innovation, including intelligent energy-saving devices and eco-friendly technology products, have garnered favor of foreign merchants during the fair. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

Foreign buyers learn about products at the exhibition area of new energy resources during the 137th edition of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 16, 2025. The 137th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, kicked off on Tuesday, with the number of export exhibitors exceeding 30,000 for the first time in the history of this famous event.

Products reflecting concept of green innovation, including intelligent energy-saving devices and eco-friendly technology products, have garnered favor of foreign merchants during the fair. (Xinhua/Xiao Ennan)

Foreign buyers learn about products at the exhibition area of new energy resources during the 137th edition of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 16, 2025. The 137th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, kicked off on Tuesday, with the number of export exhibitors exceeding 30,000 for the first time in the history of this famous event.

Products reflecting concept of green innovation, including intelligent energy-saving devices and eco-friendly technology products, have garnered favor of foreign merchants during the fair. (Xinhua/Xiao Ennan)

Staff member of cookware company Supor promotes rice cooker via livestream during the 137th edition of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 16, 2025. The 137th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, kicked off on Tuesday, with the number of export exhibitors exceeding 30,000 for the first time in the history of this famous event.

Products reflecting concept of green innovation, including intelligent energy-saving devices and eco-friendly technology products, have garnered favor of foreign merchants during the fair. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Buyers learn about a floor cleaning robot during the 137th edition of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 16, 2025. The 137th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, kicked off on Tuesday, with the number of export exhibitors exceeding 30,000 for the first time in the history of this famous event.

Products reflecting concept of green innovation, including intelligent energy-saving devices and eco-friendly technology products, have garnered favor of foreign merchants during the fair. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

The booth of China's Midea Group is pictured at the exhibition zone of smart life products during the 137th edition of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 15, 2025. The 137th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, kicked off on Tuesday, with the number of export exhibitors exceeding 30,000 for the first time in the history of this famous event.

Products reflecting concept of green innovation, including intelligent energy-saving devices and eco-friendly technology products, have garnered favor of foreign merchants during the fair. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

The booth of China's Skyworth Group is pictured at the exhibition zone of smart life products during the 137th edition of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 15, 2025. The 137th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, kicked off on Tuesday, with the number of export exhibitors exceeding 30,000 for the first time in the history of this famous event.

Products reflecting concept of green innovation, including intelligent energy-saving devices and eco-friendly technology products, have garnered favor of foreign merchants during the fair. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Visitors view a large-size TV at the exhibition zone of smart life products during the 137th edition of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 16, 2025. The 137th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, kicked off on Tuesday, with the number of export exhibitors exceeding 30,000 for the first time in the history of this famous event.

Products reflecting concept of green innovation, including intelligent energy-saving devices and eco-friendly technology products, have garnered favor of foreign merchants during the fair. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Foreign buyers inspect products of China's Galanz Group at the exhibition zone of smart life products during the 137th edition of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 15, 2025. The 137th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, kicked off on Tuesday, with the number of export exhibitors exceeding 30,000 for the first time in the history of this famous event.

Products reflecting concept of green innovation, including intelligent energy-saving devices and eco-friendly technology products, have garnered favor of foreign merchants during the fair. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Foreign buyers try a dust collector during the 137th edition of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 16, 2025. The 137th edition of the China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, kicked off on Tuesday, with the number of export exhibitors exceeding 30,000 for the first time in the history of this famous event.

Products reflecting concept of green innovation, including intelligent energy-saving devices and eco-friendly technology products, have garnered favor of foreign merchants during the fair. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

