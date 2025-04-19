Young birders flock to Beijing's Central Axis for glimpse of urban wings

BEIJING, April 19 (Xinhua) -- On a crisp morning in the Temple of Heaven, a UNESCO World Heritage Site along Beijing's storied Central Axis, a quiet crowd gathers beneath leafy trees.

While tourists head toward the main altar, a smaller group veers off, binoculars in hand, eagerly scanning the canopy and undergrowth for a different kind of spectacle: the flutter of wings and the flash of feathers that reveal the city's hidden birdlife thriving amidst ancient architecture.

Leading the group is Li Qiang, an experienced birdwatcher with decades of fieldwork. As the group ambled along groves and thickets, Li patiently whispered which birds to watch for. Hoopoes strutting through the weedy undergrowth, woodpeckers tapping into bark for borers, and tits darting between branches in search of seeds, he explained vividly.

Birdwatching groups in the Temple of Heaven, or Tiantan Park, date back to 2002, when biologist Gao Wu, a professor at Capital Normal University, mapped the park's first bird census route, a winding transect through broadleaf groves and wildflower meadows designed to document the avian inhabitants. For over two decades, the tradition endures, with 238 bird species recorded in the park by 2023, according to data submitted by the public.

The park's appeal to birdlife is largely due to its layered greenery. "This planting philosophy has evolved from human-centric aesthetics to fostering genuine biodiversity," Gao said. Shrubs shelter nests, decaying logs provide homes for insects and seed-laden thickets nourish avian visitors, serving as a living tapestry that has earned Tiantan its reputation as Beijing's premier urban birding hotspot.

Once considered a retirees' pastime, birdwatching now captivates China's youth. By the end of 2023, China had approximately 340,000 birdwatching enthusiasts, an increase of about 200,000 over five years. Notably, 66.69 percent of these enthusiasts have participated in organized bird surveys.

Social media has further fueled the birdwatching craze. On Xiaohongshu, the Chinese platform known overseas as "rednote," searches for "birdwatching gear" have topped 400,000 posts. Enthusiasts also actively share bird photos, sightings and tips across social platforms.

For 26-year-old Wang Cui, the appeal transcends social media-worthy snapshots. "It's about learning species' names, decoding behaviors, and rebuilding our bond with nature," she said, challenging the stereotype that birdwatching is just for camera-toting retirees.

Beijing's remarkable avian diversity often goes unnoticed by outsiders. The capital is home to over 500 bird species -- about a third of China's total -- thanks to its position along a major migratory corridor and its rich mosaic of ecosystems, from gardens and lakes to wetlands and mountains.

Tiantan is not the only park along Beijing's Central Axis rich in birdlife. Spanning 7.8 kilometers, the axis weaves through a variety of habitats, from the woodlands of Tiantan and the wetlands of Shichahai to the reed beds of Olympic Forest Park and the lakes and marshes of Nanhaizi Park at its extended reaches. All offer ideal conditions for birdwatching.

In October 2023, Beijing unveiled five official birding routes. Among them, nine sites, including Tiantan and the Olympic Forest Park, were selected for a route highlighting birdwatching in urban parks and parks along the city's Central Axis.

"Birds are the ultimate environmental auditors," remarked Zhao Xinru. Near the Drum Tower, an ancient landmark on the Central Axis, she has seen large-billed crows, spotted doves, and kestrels. Even more impressively, she documented 307 bird species in the Olympic Forest Park, including grey herons and water rails. According to data submitted by the public, 326 bird species had been recorded in the park by 2023.

This rich biodiversity reflects effective policy measures. Beijing's 14th Five-Year Plan places a strong focus on preserving habitats for flagship species like the Beijing Swift, with a goal of establishing 100 conservation zones by 2025. Wetland restoration projects at Miyun Reservoir and the installation of "insect hotels" across the city further support this ecological vision.

While today's birding hotspots offer a vivid glimpse into Beijing's rich ecology, the city's ambitions soar far beyond the present, aiming to make urban biodiversity a lasting cornerstone of its future. By 2035, Beijing plans to create at least 30 birding hubs and 300 watch points, while establishing a comprehensive, diverse, functionally sound and distinctive avian research and public education system.

Public participation is also a vital part of this vision. From April 14 to 20, Beijing marked its 43rd annual bird-loving week, a citywide campaign promoting public awareness through bird-themed walks, lectures and live-streaming events.

Beijing's birdwatching boom mirrors a broader national shift. In 2023, China rolled out a national biodiversity conservation strategy and action plan, incorporating biodiversity into top-level policy. Central to this transformation are the development of a national park system, strict ecological redlines, and large-scale restoration of wetlands and forests.

As more young people take to city parks with binoculars in hand, the birdwatching boom along Beijing's Central Axis reflects not just a growing fascination with nature, but also the steady improvement of the urban environment. More broadly, it signals a rising public embrace of ecological values.

"I hope more people will care about birds, develop a respectful attitude toward birdwatching, and adopt responsible practices," said Chen Jiaqi, a post-90s birding enthusiast with over a decade of field experience. "Only then can humans and nature truly coexist in harmony."

