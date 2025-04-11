Photography enthusiasts capture spring scenery with smartphones and cameras in Beijing

Xinhua) 15:49, April 11, 2025

Visitors take photos amid crabapple blossoms at the Forbidden City in Beijing, capital of China, April 8, 2025.

In the spring of 2025, photography enthusiasts surged to capture spring scenery with their smartphones and cameras, creating a distinctive springtime phenomenon.

Public photography engagement have seen a remarkable growth in recent years, driven by advancements in smartphone photography and the widespread use of social media. This "photography craze" has simultaneously stimulated tourism and springtime economy. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

A visitor poses for photos at Fayuan Temple in Beijing, capital of China, April 10, 2025.

Visitors take photos of blossoms at Dajue Temple in Beijing, capital of China, April 6, 2025.

A visitor shoots videos at the 17-Arch Bridge in the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, April 9, 2025.

A visitor poses for photos amid cherry blossoms at Yuyuantan Park in Beijing, capital of China, April 9, 2025.

Visitors in traditional costumes take selfies near a turret of the Forbidden City in Beijing, capital of China, April 8, 2025.

A visitor takes photos of a wild black swan at Yuyuantan Park in Beijing, capital of China, April 8, 2025.

A photographer (L) takes photos of a tourist at Houhai scenic area in Beijing, capital of China, April 8, 2025.

A visitor takes photos of cherry blossoms at Yuyuantan Park in Beijing, capital of China, April 10, 2025.

Visitors take photos at the 17-Arch Bridge in the Summer Palace in Beijing, capital of China, April 9, 2025.

A couple pose for pre-wedding photos near a turret of the Forbidden City in Beijing, capital of China, March 25, 2025.

Photography enthusiasts take photos of waterbirds at Yuyuantan Park in Beijing, capital of China, April 10, 2025.

A photography enthusiast takes photos of magnolia blossoms at a park in Haidian District of Beijing, capital of China, April 8, 2025.

Visitors take photos beside a river in Beijing, capital of China, April 8, 2025.

Visitors take photos at Jingshan Park in Beijing, capital of China, April 10, 2025.

People draw pictures and take photos of a turret of the Forbidden City in Beijing, capital of China, April 10, 2025.

Visitors take photos of cherry blossoms at Yuyuantan Park in Beijing, capital of China, April 10, 2025.

A visitor takes photos at Beihai Park in Beijing, capital of China, April 9, 2025.

