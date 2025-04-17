Beijing sends first China-Europe freight train in 2025

Xinhua) 08:54, April 17, 2025

An aerial drone photo shows a China-Europe freight train bound for Moscow of Russia waiting for departure at a logistics center in Beijing, capital of China, April 16, 2025. Beijing on Wednesday sent its first China-Europe freight train in 2025. It is estimated that the train will cover a distance of about 9000 kilometers in 16 days. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

