Beijing sends first China-Europe freight train in 2025
An aerial drone photo shows a China-Europe freight train bound for Moscow of Russia waiting for departure at a logistics center in Beijing, capital of China, April 16, 2025. Beijing on Wednesday sent its first China-Europe freight train in 2025. It is estimated that the train will cover a distance of about 9000 kilometers in 16 days. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
An aerial drone photo shows a China-Europe freight train bound for Moscow of Russia waiting for departure at a logistics center in Beijing, capital of China, April 16, 2025. Beijing on Wednesday sent its first China-Europe freight train in 2025. It is estimated that the train will cover a distance of about 9000 kilometers in 16 days. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
An aerial drone photo shows a China-Europe freight train bound for Moscow of Russia waiting for departure at a logistics center in Beijing, capital of China, April 16, 2025. Beijing on Wednesday sent its first China-Europe freight train in 2025. It is estimated that the train will cover a distance of about 9000 kilometers in 16 days. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
A China-Europe freight train bound for Moscow of Russia departs from a logistics center in Beijing, capital of China, April 16, 2025. Beijing on Wednesday sent its first China-Europe freight train in 2025. It is estimated that the train will cover a distance of about 9000 kilometers in 16 days. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
A China-Europe freight train bound for Moscow of Russia waits for departure at a logistics center in Beijing, capital of China, April 16, 2025. Beijing on Wednesday sent its first China-Europe freight train in 2025. It is estimated that the train will cover a distance of about 9000 kilometers in 16 days. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
An aerial drone photo shows a China-Europe freight train bound for Moscow of Russia waiting for departure at a logistics center in Beijing, capital of China, April 16, 2025. Beijing on Wednesday sent its first China-Europe freight train in 2025. It is estimated that the train will cover a distance of about 9000 kilometers in 16 days. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
A reach stacker loads a container onto a China-Europe freight train bound for Moscow of Russia at a logistics center in Beijing, capital of China, April 16, 2025. Beijing on Wednesday sent its first China-Europe freight train in 2025. It is estimated that the train will cover a distance of about 9000 kilometers in 16 days. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)
Photos
- 5th China International Consumer Products Expo showcases China's thriving 'beauty economy'
- Cutting-edge tech products, AI shine at 5th China International Consumer Products Expo
- A glimpse of global premium goods at 5th China International Consumer Products Expo
- Coffee economy thrives in SW China's Yunnan
Related Stories
- Beijing sees 61 pct surge in inbound tourists in Q1
- Beijing's Palace Museum stages Minoan civilization exhibition
- Photography enthusiasts capture spring scenery with smartphones and cameras in Beijing
- Chinese cities rank higher in Smart City Index 2025
- Beijing projects fully large-scale 5G applications by 2027
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.