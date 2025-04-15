Beijing's Palace Museum stages Minoan civilization exhibition
BEIJING, April 14 (Xinhua) -- The opening ceremony of a special exhibition on Minoan civilization in Greece was held on Monday at the Palace Museum in Beijing.
The exhibition, named "Daedalus: Legends of Crete," brings together 172 precious artifacts and sets from the Heraklion Archaeological Museum in Greece, along with one modern reconstruction.
It marks the first major exhibition dedicated to Minoan civilization held in China. Minoan civilization, one of Europe's earliest Bronze Age civilizations, is renowned for its grand palace architecture, exquisite frescoes and unique writing systems.
The exhibition will run from April 15 to July 27. A series of academic lectures and educational activities will be held during the exhibition period to spark public interest in ancient civilizations and promote cooperation on cultural heritage protection and academic exchange between China and Greece.
