Pingtan holds inauguration ceremony of Keqiutou Branch of China Archaeological Museum

Xinhua) 16:02, April 10, 2025

Exhibits are displayed at Keqiutou Branch of China Archaeological Museum in Pingtan, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 8, 2025. The inauguration ceremony of Keqiutou Branch of China Archaeological Museum was held at Keqiutou Site Museum in Pingtan on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

People visit Keqiutou Branch of China Archaeological Museum in Pingtan, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 9, 2025. The inauguration ceremony of Keqiutou Branch of China Archaeological Museum was held at Keqiutou Site Museum in Pingtan on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Guests unveil a plaque of the Keqiutou Branch of China Archaeological Museum in Pingtan, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 9, 2025. The inauguration ceremony of Keqiutou Branch of China Archaeological Museum was held at Keqiutou Site Museum in Pingtan on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Exhibits are displayed at Keqiutou Branch of China Archaeological Museum in Pingtan, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 8, 2025. The inauguration ceremony of Keqiutou Branch of China Archaeological Museum was held at Keqiutou Site Museum in Pingtan on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A drone photo shows an external view of the Keqiutou Branch of China Archaeological Museum in Pingtan, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 9, 2025. The inauguration ceremony of Keqiutou Branch of China Archaeological Museum was held at Keqiutou Site Museum in Pingtan on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A visitor takes a close look of exhibits at Keqiutou Branch of China Archaeological Museum in Pingtan, southeast China's Fujian Province, April 9, 2025. The inauguration ceremony of Keqiutou Branch of China Archaeological Museum was held at Keqiutou Site Museum in Pingtan on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

