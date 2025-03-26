Sales of Ming Dynasty empress crown fridge magnets pass 1-million mark

BEIJING, March 25 (Xinhua) -- A total of 1 million fridge magnets featuring intricate details of a delicate empress crown from the Ming dynasty (1368-1644), a treasured piece held in the National Museum of China, have been sold to date, according to the museum on Tuesday.

Sales of a broader product series inspired by the empress crown have topped 100 million yuan (about 13.9 million U.S. dollars), breaking the museum's record for sales of a single product or series over the past 20 years.

The magnet has emerged as an internet sensation, sparking a buying spree after its launch in 2024 and boosting sales of the entire series of empress crown memorabilia, which also includes key chains, furry toys and popsicles, and bringing attention to the cultural relic.

The museum plans to publish a book on ancient China and will release a new souvenir line on May 18 to mark International Museum Day, offering visitors the chance to bring home cultural treasures, it said.

