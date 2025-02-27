Relics museum opens at NW China airport

XI'AN, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- A museum displaying cultural relics unearthed during different phases of the construction of Xi'an Xianyang International Airport has opened to the public at the airport Wednesday.

As the largest air transportation hub in northwest China, the airport is located in Xi'an, capital of Shaanxi Province.

The museum covers a total area of 6,400 square meters and exhibits cultural relics spanning several historical periods of ancient China, said Hou Chao, manager of the cultural operations department at China West Airport Group (Xi'an) Commercial Development Company.

"In the future, the museum will improve its exhibition design and integrate advanced technologies, incorporating AR displays and virtual reality," Hou added.

From June 2020 to October 2022, during the third-phase expansion of the airport, 6,848 ancient cultural relics sites were discovered.

These included 4,093 ancient tombs and 2,755 sites such as pottery kilns, ash pits, enclosures and roads, and over 22,000 artifacts were unearthed.

Xi'an is a renowned tourist destination in China that boasts a rich legacy. Home to the famous Terracotta Warriors and numerous other historic sites like the Giant Wild Goose Pagoda and the Bell Tower, Xi'an was founded over 3,100 years ago and served as the capital of 13 dynasties in China.

