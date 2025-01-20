Snake themed exhibition held at Natural History Museum of China in Beijing

Xinhua) 09:46, January 20, 2025

Visitors view exhibits at a Chinese zodiac cultural relics joint exhibition for the 2025 Year of the Snake held at the Natural History Museum of China in Beijing, China, Jan. 18, 2025. Some 50 snake specimens and a large number of snake-related cultural relics, handicrafts as well as exhibition panels were on display during the exhibition, showcasing the diverse images and meanings of snakes in the Chinese culture. (Xinhua/Chen Zhonghao)

This photo taken on Jan. 18, 2025 shows exhibition panels on the snake's images in Chinese folk arts and crafts at a Chinese zodiac cultural relics joint exhibition for the 2025 Year of the Snake held at the Natural History Museum of China in Beijing, China.

A boy views a snake skeleton at a Chinese zodiac cultural relics joint exhibition for the 2025 Year of the Snake held at the Natural History Museum of China in Beijing, China, Jan. 18, 2025.

Visitors view exhibits at a Chinese zodiac cultural relics joint exhibition for the 2025 Year of the Snake held at the Natural History Museum of China in Beijing, China, Jan. 18, 2025.

People view an exhibition panel with images of snakes at a Chinese zodiac cultural relics joint exhibition for the 2025 Year of the Snake held at the Natural History Museum of China in Beijing, China, Jan. 18, 2025.

A child draws a sketch of a python specimen at a Chinese zodiac cultural relics joint exhibition for the 2025 Year of the Snake held at the Natural History Museum of China in Beijing, China, Jan. 18, 2025.

A girl poses for photos at a Chinese zodiac cultural relics joint exhibition for the 2025 Year of the Snake held at the Natural History Museum of China in Beijing, China, Jan. 18, 2025.

This photo taken on Jan. 18, 2025 shows a skeletal specimen of an Indian rock python at a Chinese zodiac cultural relics joint exhibition for the 2025 Year of the Snake held at the Natural History Museum of China in Beijing, China.

