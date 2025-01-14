China's sci-tech museums draw over 100 mln visits in 2024
BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- The total number of visits to China's science and technology museums in 2024 exceeded 100 million for the first time, according to data released by the China Science and Technology Museum (CSTM) on Tuesday.
Sci-tech museums across the country's 31 provincial-level regions and in the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps received a total of 104 million visits last year, marking an increase of 16.3 percent compared with 2023.
China's mobile science popularization projects also achieved commendable results in 2024. As of the end of last year, mobile sci-tech museums had cumulatively toured 746 locations, while science popularization caravans had traveled a total of 2.68 million kilometers.
Mobile science classes, jointly organized by the Ministry of Education, the CSTM and the online platform of Douyin, had garnered over 350 million views on the internet.
