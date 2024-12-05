National Museum of China records over 6.3 million visits as of November 28 in 2024

Xinhua) 08:42, December 05, 2024

A person holds a "Queen's Crown"-shaped ice cream at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 3, 2024.

The National Museum of China is the country's supreme establishment for collecting, researching, displaying and interpreting China's long-standing and profound culture of all varieties. It saw more than 6.3 million visits as of November 28 this year, with an average 20,000 visits per day. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

This photo shows a bronze mask excavated from the Sanxingdui site exhibited at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 3, 2024.

People visit an exhibition at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 3, 2024.

People visit an exhibition on the Chinese revolution at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 3, 2024.

Visitors view a rhinoceros-shaped bronze zun (wine vessel) from the Western Han Dynasty (202 BC-25 AD) at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 3, 2024.

Visitors view a drum-beating pottery storyteller from the Eastern Han Dynasty (25-220) at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 3, 2024.

Visitors view a bronze bingjian (wine cooler) from the Warring States Period (475-221 BC) at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 3, 2024.

People visit an exhibition at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 3, 2024.

Visitors view a "Hou Mu Wu" bronze ding (food container) from the Shang Dynasty (1600-1046 BC) at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 3, 2024.

People visit an exhibition at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 3, 2024.

Visitors view a model of the Jiangzhai site of the Yangshao culture at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 3, 2024.

Visitors wait in line to buy "Queen's Crown"-themed refrigerator stickers at a souvenir shop of the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 3, 2024.

Visitors view a Sancai-glazed pottery musicians on camelback from the Tang Dynasty (618-907) at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 3, 2024.

This photo shows the square vessel with four rams from the Shang Dynasty (1600-1046 BC) exhibited at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 3, 2024.

Visitors view a "Yu" bronze ding (food container) from the Western Zhou Dynasty (1046-771 BC) at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 3, 2024.

Visitors view a jade dragon of the Hongshan Culture at the National Museum of China in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 3, 2024.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)