Silk textiles from Russian Museum of Ethnography showcased in Wuhan

Xinhua) 10:27, November 25, 2024

People visit an exhibition titled "Cocoon of Traditions: Silk in the National Cultures of Eurasia" at Hubei Provincial Museum in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 22, 2024. The exhibition, which opened here on Nov. 22, showcases 283 pieces of silk textiles dating back from the 19th century to the first half of the 20th century from the Russian Museum of Ethnography. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

