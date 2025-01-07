Exhibition on Hetian jade culture held at Palace Museum in Beijing
This photo shows a jade artifact at the exhibition titled "Jade from the Kunlun Mountains: Special Exhibition on Hetian Jade Culture in the Qing Court" at the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 6, 2025. The exhibition, which opened here on Monday, showcases 258 pieces of Hetian jade items from the Qing Court. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)
This photo shows a jade artifact at the exhibition titled "Jade from the Kunlun Mountains: Special Exhibition on Hetian Jade Culture in the Qing Court" at the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 6, 2025. The exhibition, which opened here on Monday, showcases 258 pieces of Hetian jade items from the Qing Court. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)
This photo shows some jade artifacts at the exhibition titled "Jade from the Kunlun Mountains: Special Exhibition on Hetian Jade Culture in the Qing Court" at the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 6, 2025. The exhibition, which opened here on Monday, showcases 258 pieces of Hetian jade items from the Qing Court. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)
A visitor is seen at the exhibition titled "Jade from the Kunlun Mountains: Special Exhibition on Hetian Jade Culture in the Qing Court" at the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 6, 2025. The exhibition, which opened here on Monday, showcases 258 pieces of Hetian jade items from the Qing Court. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)
A visitor looks at a jade imperial seal at the exhibition titled "Jade from the Kunlun Mountains: Special Exhibition on Hetian Jade Culture in the Qing Court" at the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 6, 2025. The exhibition, which opened here on Monday, showcases 258 pieces of Hetian jade items from the Qing Court. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)
This photo shows a jade artifact at the exhibition titled "Jade from the Kunlun Mountains: Special Exhibition on Hetian Jade Culture in the Qing Court" at the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 6, 2025. The exhibition, which opened here on Monday, showcases 258 pieces of Hetian jade items from the Qing Court. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)
This photo shows some jade Go stones at the exhibition titled "Jade from the Kunlun Mountains: Special Exhibition on Hetian Jade Culture in the Qing Court" at the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 6, 2025. The exhibition, which opened here on Monday, showcases 258 pieces of Hetian jade items from the Qing Court. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)
This photo shows a set of jade Chinese Chess pieces at the exhibition titled "Jade from the Kunlun Mountains: Special Exhibition on Hetian Jade Culture in the Qing Court" at the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 6, 2025. The exhibition, which opened here on Monday, showcases 258 pieces of Hetian jade items from the Qing Court. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)
This photo shows a set of jade chess pieces at the exhibition titled "Jade from the Kunlun Mountains: Special Exhibition on Hetian Jade Culture in the Qing Court" at the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 6, 2025. The exhibition, which opened here on Monday, showcases 258 pieces of Hetian jade items from the Qing Court. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)
Photos
