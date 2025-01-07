Exhibition on Hetian jade culture held at Palace Museum in Beijing

Xinhua) 13:10, January 07, 2025

This photo shows a jade artifact at the exhibition titled "Jade from the Kunlun Mountains: Special Exhibition on Hetian Jade Culture in the Qing Court" at the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 6, 2025. The exhibition, which opened here on Monday, showcases 258 pieces of Hetian jade items from the Qing Court. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

