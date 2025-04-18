Silk thread and bronze: Suzhou embroidery recreates Houmuwu Cauldron

(People's Daily App) 14:22, April 18, 2025

Zou Yingzi, a nationally accredited representative inheritor of Suzhou embroidery, has recreated the majestic aura of the Shang Dynasty (c.1600BC–1046BC)'s Houmuwu Cauldron on silk through millions of meticulously crafted stitches. Each stitch meticulously replicates the texture, while layered interplay of light and shadow creates such vivid three-dimensionality that the embroidery appears to be made out of metal.

