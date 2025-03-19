In pics: classical gardens in China's Suzhou

A tourist poses for a photo at the Humble Administrator's Garden in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 25, 2025.

Suzhou is known as a city of gardens, with its numerous classical gardens considered some of the most beautiful in the country, and nine of them serving as UNESCO world heritage sites.

Throughout history, the garden design has always been intertwined with Chinese literature and the art of landscape painting.

The protection and restoration of Suzhou's old city and classical gardens have been carried on for decades. The height of buildings in the ancient city is kept below 24 meters so as to preserve historical skylines. Hundreds of ancient buildings and classical gardens have also been effectively protected. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

An aerial drone photo shows tourists visiting the Humble Administrator's Garden in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 23, 2024.

An aerial drone photo shows the scenery of the Humble Administrator's Garden in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 23, 2024.

A girl makes a lacquer fan at the Lion Grove Garden in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 26, 2025.

A tourist visits the Lion Grove Garden in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 26, 2025.

Tourists visit the Humble Administrator's Garden in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 25, 2025.

Tourists visit the Lion Grove Garden in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 26, 2025.

An aerial drone photo shows the scenery of the Lion Grove Garden and its surroundings in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 26, 2025.

An aerial drone photo shows the scenery of the Lion Grove Garden in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 26, 2025.

A tourist visits the Humble Administrator's Garden in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 25, 2025.

An aerial drone photo shows the scenery of the Lion Grove Garden in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 26, 2025.

This photo shows the scenery of the Master-of-Nets Garden in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Feb. 26, 2025.

An aerial drone photo shows the scenery of the Huqiu scenic area in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 23, 2024.

